'Aren't cooperating': Moose family doesn't seem to want to leave Alberta town

Taber police are working with Fish and Wildlife officers to relocate a family of moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the southern Alberta town.

The Taber Police Service first warned residents about the moose on Nov. 29 after they were spotted on the north side of the town.

In a social media post, police cautioned people against approaching them.

"Causing a moose stress could lead to severe health issues to the moose, or cause them to feel threatened," police said on Facebook.

"Keep pets on a leash at all times as unleashed pets may bark, chase or otherwise aggravate the moose."

Police had hoped the three moose would head back to a more rural area after wandering through the town.

However, they’ve been spotted multiple times since then.

"Unfortunately, our family of moose has not relocated and remain in residential areas of the Town of Taber town limits," said police in a Dec. 2 social media post.

Again, residents were warned to avoid the large mammals.

Taber police posted these photos of moose to Facebook on Nov. 29, 2023. (Facebook/Taber Police) The most recent update indicates that officials are now working with Fish and Wildlife to herd them to a safer area.

"Fish and Wildlife Officers and Taber police have attempted to move along the three moose, but they aren’t cooperating as easily as we would like," said a Dec. 5 Facebook post.

"It may take a day or two, but we are working to ensure public safety and that of the moose."

Speaking to CTV News, Taber police said they're trying again on Thursday to encourage the family to leave the town.