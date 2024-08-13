CALGARY
Calgary

    • Arguments on sanctions against Medicine Hat’s mayor heard by judge

    The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council.
    A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.

    Medicine Hat council stripped Linnsie Clark of her power and much of her salary following a tense dispute with the city manager last August.

    Clark filed for a judicial review in an attempt to reverse the sanctions and fully restore her pay.

    The judge's decision on whether the sanctions are valid or should be reversed or adjusted is expected in the fall.

