CALGARY -- A 38-year-old man who was wanted in connection with weapon offences and theft in the High River area has been arrested.

RCMP officials confirm Robert Duane Vincent was apprehended without incident. Vincent's arrest was the result of collaboration with the Nanton and Claresholm RCMP detachments as well as the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit.

Vincent was wanted on charges including:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Uttering threats

At the time of his arrest, police say Vincent had stolen property in his possession.

Vincent is scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court on Dec. 18 to face his original charges. That same day, Vincent is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court in connection with an additional charge of possession of stolen property.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his court appearances.