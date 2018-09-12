A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire that scorched four hectares of land near the Crowsnest Pass Hospital last month.

Crowsnest RCMP, Alberta Forestry and the RCMP Forestry Unit were called to investigate a suspicious fire that took place on August 9, 2018.

The fire was attended to by the Crowsnest Pass Fire Department and no one was hurt and no property was damaged in the blaze.

Following an investigation, police identified Mark Daniel Foucault, 30, as a suspect. Foucault was arrested in early September and has been charged with arson.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on September 25, 2018.