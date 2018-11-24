Organizers at one southwest Calgary art gallery held a special memorial show on Saturday to remember the life of an influential local artist.

Jason Gogo died suddenly last week, right after celebrating his birthday, and staff at the Gerry Thomas Gallery collected a number of his pieces together for a special show.

Gogo, who helped establish the gallery, was well-known for his art that caught the attention of a number of celebrities such as rapper Ice-T, chef Gordon Ramsay and The Tragically Hip.

Family and friends say he was vibrant, passionate and was always the life of the party.

They hope that his memory will live on in his work.