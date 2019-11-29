CALGARY -- Work has begun to remove asbestos from the condemned Kensington Manor, but it will be a few more months before the building actually comes down.

White wrapping has gone up around the seven-storey building in the 300 block of 10th Street N.W.

Crews will spend the next three months or so removing asbestos from the building, then it is slated to be demolished, which city officials say should take another four months to complete.

The building has been vacant since November 2017, when more than 100 residents were forced out with just 15 minutes notice after it was found to be structurally unsafe.

The property owner was originally given until December 2018 to remediate or demolish the building, but an extension was granted until Jan. 30. The city then took over the demolition as the owner stopped cooperating with officials.

In June, a city committee voted to fund the work upfront, with the costs recovered through property taxes collected on the site.