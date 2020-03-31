Ask Mayor Nenshi: Children and COVID-19 edition
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:18AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:28AM MDT
Mayor Naheed Nenshi (City of Calgary)
CALGARY -- Children of Calgary, do you have a question for the mayor?
It's a strange time for all of us as we take steps to protect one another. Playgrounds have been closed, you're not able to go to school and you're likely spending a lot more time at home than normal.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be answering your questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To submit a question, have someone record a video of you that:
- Begins with you saying your name and age
- Asks one question
- Is less than 20 seconds long
- Is shot horizontally (landscape)
*Please note: All submitted videos may appear online or on television