CALGARY -- Children of Calgary, do you have a question for the mayor?

It's a strange time for all of us as we take steps to protect one another. Playgrounds have been closed, you're not able to go to school and you're likely spending a lot more time at home than normal.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be answering your questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To submit a question, have someone record a video of you that:

Begins with you saying your name and age

Asks one question

Is less than 20 seconds long

Is shot horizontally (landscape)

*Please note: All submitted videos may appear online or on television