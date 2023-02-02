Assault charge laid in connection with incident at Chestermere city hall

Mounties out of Chestermere have laid a charge in connection to an alleged assault at the city’s municipal building last month.

Calgary resident Kim Leanne Wallace, 56, has been arrested and faces one charge of assault.

RCMP say they were made aware of an incident at Chestermere’s city hall on Jan. 26 and started an investigation.

Wallace was arrested Wednesday.

She has since been released from custody and is set to return to provincial court in Chestermere on March 3.

