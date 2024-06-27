'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads

The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.

In one of the television ads, posted to the party's YouTube channel, Nenshi is pegged as "Justin Trudeau's choice for Alberta." It then shows a picture of Nenshi about to embrace the prime minister for a hug, with a voiceover saying "That's Nenshi helping Justin Trudeau defeat Stephen Harper in the 2015 federal election."

The ad goes on to say "We've had enough of Trudeau in Ottawa, we don't need one in Alberta. Naheed Nenshi, Trudeau's choice for Alberta."

The attack ads come on the heels of Nenshi securing 86 percent of Alberta NDP membership votes last weekend, during the party's leadership convention.

Premier Danielle Smith was asked about Nenshi becoming her new opposition leader and said Nenshi needs to learn more about the provincial landscape.

"I'm disappointed because he says he likes to do politics in full sentences. I haven't seen any full sentences out of him through the course of his leadership," said Smith on Wednesday.

"He's got no ideas, no policies, says he wants to repeal all of our legislation, but he won't be specific about what he wants to repeal."

Nenshi was unavailable Thursday to immediately respond to Smith's comments and the attack ads.

Smith added that she believes the former Calgary mayor has a lot of work to do to focus on provincial matters.

"I'm more than happy to debate the opposition leader on policy, he just doesn't have anything to offer,” she said.

On Thursday, CTV News cameras caught up with the premier in Calgary, and she reiterated her message.

"I hope at some point he decides to discuss policy rather than just personal insults and attacks because I am very policy-based,” said Smith.

"I will talk to anybody about good ideas. I just haven't seen any coming from his campaign,” she said.

“So at some point, maybe he'll be familiar enough with the provincial issues in order to formulate some policy ideas. And when he does, I'm right there to be able to talk to him about them."

The UCP funded the campaign, but would not say how much the ads cost.

This is a developing story. More details to come...