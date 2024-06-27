Alleged Braeside drug home shut down by sheriffs

A house in the Calgary community of Braeside is the latest to be shut down by Alberta Sheriffs over alleged drug trafficking activities.

The alleged drug den, located at 499 Bracewood Crescent S.W., was visited 20 times by police in 2023.

Police found two people dead on the property after a suspected drug overdose in June of 2023. Three months later, in September 2023, another person was found dead at the home, again from a suspected drug overdose.

On June 27, investigators closed the property for 88 days starting at10 a.m.

Those in the home were forced to leave, the property was boarded up and fenced off and all the locks were changed.

In addition to the 88-day closure, the community safety order also imposes additional restrictions that will remain in place for two years after the closure period has ended, which are aimed at preventing problems from again occurring.

“All Calgarians have a right to feel safe where they live, and closures of problem properties is an effective way to keep Calgary safe and hold people accountable for their involvement in illegal activities," said Trent Barker Petersen with Calgary police in a Thursday news release.

Mike Ellis, Alberta's minister of public safety and emergency services, says the home is the fifth property shuttered by Alberta Sheriffs in as many weeks.

"If drug dealers and those who prey on our communities have not gotten the message yet, today’s closure sends that message loud and clear – dangerous drugs are not welcome here," he said.