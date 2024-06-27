CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alleged Braeside drug home shut down by sheriffs

    A Calgary home at 499 Bracewood Crescent S.W. was shut down by Alberta Sheriffs. (Google maps) A Calgary home at 499 Bracewood Crescent S.W. was shut down by Alberta Sheriffs. (Google maps)
    Share

    A house in the Calgary community of Braeside is the latest to be shut down by Alberta Sheriffs over alleged drug trafficking activities.

    The alleged drug den, located at 499 Bracewood Crescent S.W., was visited 20 times by police in 2023.

    Police found two people dead on the property after a suspected drug overdose in June of 2023. Three months later, in September 2023, another person was found dead at the home, again from a suspected drug overdose.

    On June 27, investigators closed the property for 88 days starting at10 a.m.

    Those in the home were forced to leave, the property was boarded up and fenced off and all the locks were changed.

    In addition to the 88-day closure, the community safety order also imposes additional restrictions that will remain in place for two years after the closure period has ended, which are aimed at preventing problems from again occurring.

    “All Calgarians have a right to feel safe where they live, and closures of problem properties is an effective way to keep Calgary safe and hold people accountable for their involvement in illegal activities," said Trent Barker Petersen with Calgary police in a Thursday news release.

    Mike Ellis, Alberta's minister of public safety and emergency services, says the home is the fifth property shuttered by Alberta Sheriffs in as many weeks.

    "If drug dealers and those who prey on our communities have not gotten the message yet, today’s closure sends that message loud and clear – dangerous drugs are not welcome here," he said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and News Channel's special coverage

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our CTVNews.ca live chat with expert analysis by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News