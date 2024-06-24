Assault in Fish Creek Provincial Park has police turning to public for help

Police need your help in the hunt for suspects after a woman was beaten unconscious in Fish Creek Provincial Park last week.

The incident occurred near the Votier's Flats parking lot, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

According to police, the victim heard a call for help down a dirt trail, toward the creek, and went to check it out.

That's where she's believed to have been assaulted and left unconscious, police say.

A pair of cyclists found the woman.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.