LETHBRIDGE -- Two men face robbery and aggravated assault charges in connection with a recent attack in Galt Gardens where a man was bear sprayed and struck with a metal object.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was attacked in the park Friday morning by three males and robbed of a small amount of cash. The suspects struck the man in the head multiple times with an undetermined metal object and discharged bear spray at him during the robbery. Police say the victim knew his attackers and the incident was drug-related.

EMS transported the victim to hospital for treatment of multiple cuts to his head.

Officers identified two of the three robbery suspects as 43-year-old Steven Gordon Quebec and 19-year-old Dre Kade Sweet Grass.

Quebec was arrested Friday morning after he was spotted riding a stolen bicycle in the 1400 block of Second Ave N. Sweet Grass was apprehended the following day in the downtown core following a brief struggle.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The third suspect has not been located. Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.