A man found suffering serious injuries in a northeast parking lot earlier this month has died.

Officers were on patrol about 2 p.m. on July 18 when they were flagged down by someone in the parking lot of a Safeway in the 3500 block of 32nd Avenue N.E.

A man was found near the gas bar at the south end of the Whitehorn Safeway parking lot suffering serious injuries believed to be the result of an assault.

Officer provided first aid and EMS were called. The man was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Darrin Thomas Amond, 40, of Calgary, died on July 29.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday, however the cause of death has not been released.

"The assault happened near a parking lot in the middle of the afternoon and we believe there are people who likely have information," said Homicide Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

"We are looking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or suspicious activity leading up to the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.