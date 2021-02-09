CALGARY -- The RCMP investigation into the recent discovery of two bodies in a home in Coleman, Alta. has determined a woman was murdered and a man took his own life.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the community in the Crowsnest Pass on the morning of Feb. 5 after a third party found the bodies and called 911.

The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were located at the residence. RCMP confirm the deceased had lived together in the home.

An autopsy confirmed the woman's death was a homicide and the man's death a suicide. Officials say the investigation into the homicide has concluded, and they are not seeking a suspect.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.