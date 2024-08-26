Award-winning violinist James Ehnes taking the stage in Banff this week
Despite a concert schedule that will take him to London, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States this fall, Grammy and Juno award-winner James Ehnes is especially looking forward to performing this month in Banff.
The violinist will perform throughout the weekend at the Banff International String Quartet Festival with his own quartet.
“Three of my closest musical colleagues but also three of my best friends,” Ehnes told CTV News Calgary’s Ian White in an interview.
“It’s really going to be a highlight of the year.”
Ehnes will play his Stradivarius, made in 1715.
“You really start to realize that it’s not your violin, it’s just the violin that you’re taking care of for whatever period of time you’re lucky enough to have it,” Ehnes said.
- Watch the full interview in the video player above
Ehnes’ first performance of the weekend is Friday, Aug. 30 in the Jenny Belzberg Theatre at the Banff Centre.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal cabinet has 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling
Members of the Liberal government cabinet say they have 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling numbers and questions surrounding his leadership.
Trump, Harris argue over muted microphones at September debate
The campaigns of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
Percentage of Canadians working from home keeps dropping: StatCan
The proportion of Canadians working from home has been falling for the past three years, according to a new report. Statistics Canada says 18.7 per cent of employees worked from home in 2024, down from 24.3 per cent in 2021.
Fraudsters posing as Amazon employees scam Gatineau, Que. victim for $12,000
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky
A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, the TV station reported.
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
More than $900K in drugs and cell phones seized at Edmonton prison
A total of $917,400 in drugs and cell phones were seized at the Edmonton Institution earlier this month, officials say.
-
Personal information of 1 million Park'N Fly customers accessed during data breach
The personal information of about one million Park'N Fly customers was accessed during a data breach last month.
-
'I'm super excited for the students': New high school opening in southeast Edmonton this fall
A new high school is opening its doors in southeast Edmonton just in time for the new school year.
Lethbridge
-
Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
-
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
Vancouver
-
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
-
Young B.C. goalkeepers to star for Pacific, Whitecaps in Canadian Championship semifinal
Emil Gazdov already has plenty of memories of Vancouver's B.C. Place. The one he'll add Tuesday is likely to top them all.
-
'We wanted to get the Fair kick-started again': PNE offers 2-for-1 tickets ahead of final weekend
Going to the 2024 PNE Fair will be more affordable this week, as organizers look to wrap up the annual event on a more positive note, following an exceptionally wet first week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
-
Young B.C. goalkeepers to star for Pacific, Whitecaps in Canadian Championship semifinal
Emil Gazdov already has plenty of memories of Vancouver's B.C. Place. The one he'll add Tuesday is likely to top them all.
-
Crews face tree danger from high winds as B.C. wildfires abate due to precipitation
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Saskatchewan's largest First Nation approves $600M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s largest First Nation says it has approved a settlement agreement with the federal government valued at $601.5-million.
-
Flames engulf duplex in Saskatoon Westview
Smoke filled Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood on Sunday evening as flames engulfed a duplex next to the Circle K convenience store.
Regina
-
Regina police seeks tips after elderly woman injured in hit-and-run
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for tips after an elderly woman on a mobility scooter was injured in a hit-and-run on Friday.
-
Second Costco site in Regina has zoning approved
A second Costco is one step closer to becoming a reality in Regina, as the zoning application has been approved.
-
Planning continues for future MRI and CT diagnostic area at Pasqua Hospital in Regina
The next step in planning is underway for a future MRI and PET/CT diagnostic area at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina.
Toronto
-
Police looking for video footage, witnesses to Vaughan Mills kidnapping attempt
Police say that several witnesses may have filmed an attempted kidnapping outside Vaughan Mills last week.
-
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
-
Toronto murder suspect arrested in the United Kingdom
A suspect wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man from Toronto has been located in the United Kingdom.
Montreal
-
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
-
Quebec colleges adapting to new realities under updated French-language laws
Quebec college students are back in class and the 2024-2025 group will be the first to have to comply with all the requirements in the updated French-language law, and administrations are having to adapt to the new reality.
-
Federal convenience store council ask that vaping products require a liquor licence in Quebec
The Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) publicly called on the Quebec government to require all sales of vaping products to have a grocery-grade liquor licence.
Atlantic
-
Possible bear attack at popular Halifax-area walking trail under investigation
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) is investigating a report of a possible bear attack in Eastern Passage, N.S.
-
Man receives 4-year sentence for bayonet manslaughter in Truro, N.S.
A man has received a four-year sentence for manslaughter in Truro, N.S.
-
Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Winnipeg
-
Powerful thunderstorms bring 165 km wind gusts, Toonie-sized hail to southwest Manitoba
New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.
-
Manitoba Metis leader wins battle over fishing ticket as charge is stayed
The Crown has stayed proceedings against Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand, who was given a ticket alleging he was fishing without a licence.
-
Arkells ask for drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
-
Fraudsters posing as Amazon employees scam Gatineau, Que. victim for $12,000
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
-
OPP investigating fatal head-on crash west of Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a head-on crash between Carleton Place and Perth, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
-
Oldest bear at Cochrane, Ont., Polar Bear Habitat dies
Inukshuk, the 21-year-old polar bear at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat, has died, officials announced Monday.
-
Suspect charged with throwing traffic cones at vehicles on Hwy. 69
A 61-year-old suspect has been charged after police received a report last weekend of someone throwing traffic cones at vehicles on Highway 69.
Barrie
-
Innisfil fire deemed suspicious
Fire investigators are examining a garage after a suspicious fire Friday.
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
-
Innisfil driver arrested twice in 24 hours
South Simcoe Police arrested the same man twice within 24 hours for his involvement in two separate collisions.
Kitchener
-
High-risk offender arrested again
A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.
-
Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7
Highway 7 was closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau on Monday morning.
-
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
London
-
Sunflowers in memory of two-year-old child raise half-a-million for kids with cancer
Sunflowers planted in the memory of a two-year-old Lambton County boy have begun to bloom on his parent's Thedford-area farm. It's the latest field to support Miracle Max's Minions.
-
London man flees ride program, causes $100,000 of damage to a residence
A 42-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges following a vehicle striking a residence in the city’s east end over the weekend that caused $100,000 in damages.
-
'The fight is still on'; residents encouraged to attend Grey-Bruce hospital meetings
Durham residents are readying to give officials from their local hospital group an earful tonight, as they get their first face to face with South Bruce Grey Health Centre decision makers.
Windsor
-
Man accused of indecent act in backyard returns a second time: WPS
Windsor police are asking for help finding a man accused of indecent act in east Riverside after he allegedly returned to a backyard for a second time.
-
Suspect sought after knifepoint robbery at Tecumseh Road store
Windsor police are asking the public for help locating a suspect after a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store on Tecumseh Road.
-
Backyard deck fire leads to arson charges
A 40-year-old man has been charged with arson charges after the back deck of a home was set on fire.