Award-winning violinist James Ehnes taking the stage in Banff this week

    Despite a concert schedule that will take him to London, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States this fall, Grammy and Juno award-winner James Ehnes is especially looking forward to performing this month in Banff.

    The violinist will perform throughout the weekend at the Banff International String Quartet Festival with his own quartet.

    “Three of my closest musical colleagues but also three of my best friends,” Ehnes told CTV News Calgary’s Ian White in an interview.

    “It’s really going to be a highlight of the year.”

    Ehnes will play his Stradivarius, made in 1715.

    “You really start to realize that it’s not your violin, it’s just the violin that you’re taking care of for whatever period of time you’re lucky enough to have it,” Ehnes said.

    Ehnes’ first performance of the weekend is Friday, Aug. 30 in the Jenny Belzberg Theatre at the Banff Centre.

