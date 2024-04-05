Axe-throwing Calgarians set to compete on the world stage

Ten of Calgary’s best axe throwers are competing on an international stage later this month.

Live Edge Axe Throwing in the northeast will be sending the contingent to the World Axe Throwing League and World Knife Throwing League World Championships.

They take place April 18 to 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Not to say that we’re super competitive, but we’ve got a great community of people who really enjoy it and we all have fun doing it,” owner Nick Kolomyja said. “It’ll be great.”

Almost 450 people will be competing in four different disciplines: Hatchet, Big Axe, Duals — which is a team of two — and Knife Throwing.

The games have a $60,000 prize.

“It’s exciting,” co-owner Kendra said. “It really is a global gathering that’s starting to pick up more steam and spread a bit more.”

After years of throwing out of their garage with friends, Live Edge officially opened its flagship location in November.

“We always wanted to have a space like this, where we could bring more people in and share it and run it,” Kendra said. “So we’re really excited we get that opportunity now.”

The Kolomyjas say they’re happy the community has expanded, as it’s one of their favourite parts of the sport.

“I have never actually met anyone who has come in and thrown in an axe that didn’t have a good time,” Kendra said. “It’s a really special community and a really special sport that is taking off.

“It’s really good to see it.”