Baby watch begins at the Calgary Zoo as gorilla goes into labour

Yewande. is shown in a photo shared to the Calgary Zoo's Facebook page on May 4, 2023. (Calgary Zoo) Yewande. is shown in a photo shared to the Calgary Zoo's Facebook page on May 4, 2023. (Calgary Zoo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina