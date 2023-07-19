Bacteria-killing copper coating added to Calgary gym equipment to protect Olympic athletes

Copper-coated gym equipment may give Olympic athletes training in Calgary an edge, by helping to keep them healthy.

As they prepare to compete in Milan Cortina 2026, Team Canada Ski Cross sibling athletes Hanna Schmidt and Jared Schmidt are spending the summer training at the Canadian Sport Institute Calgary, which now includes copper surfaces and equipment aimed at protecting athletes from the spread of germs and bacteria.

Copper has antimicrobial properties and kills up to 99.9 per cent of harmful bacteria within two hours of contact.

Antimicrobial copper is the only solid metal touch surface registered as a public health product by Health Canada and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In February 2022, Teck, the Canadian Olympic Team and the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sports Institute announced a $150,000 partnership to add copper to exercise equipment and high-touch spaces.

Everything from dumbbell handles to door handles will be coated in copper to help reduce the spread of infection.

Since it never stops killing bacteria, there is growing use of copper around the world for high-touch surfaces in places including transit and healthcare facilities.

Ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Romans and Aztecs relied on copper compounds for various health reasons including sterilizing wounds and drinking water.

Usually the copper was mixed with iron and used as bronze: a winning combination on the podium and the road to it.