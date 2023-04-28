Bandits 1 victory from AJHL three-peat after overtime win at Spruce Grove

The Brooks Bandits have a chance to claim their third straight AJHL championship Friday night.

The Bandits lead Spruce Grove three games to one after defeating the Saints in overtime Wednesday night.

Defenceman Hughie Hooker scored 2:44 into overtime on a bizarre bounce off the boards that went in off the back skate of Spruce Grove goaltender Spencer Michnik.

MUST SEE: HUGHIE HOOKER ENDS GAME 4 IN OVERTIME! pic.twitter.com/1lkVthqPrU — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) April 27, 2023

Ethan Barwick of the Bandits stopped 27 shots to get the victory.

Brendan Poshak had the other goal for the Bandits, while Luigi Benincasa scored on a breakaway for Spruce Grove.

The Bandits outshot Spruce Grove 29-28.

If the Bandits win the series, they'll become the first team to three-peat the AJHL championship since the Olds Grizzlys won it three times between 1992 and 1994.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Bandits tweeted that fewer than 300 standing-room tickets remained available at the door.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.