Bandits offer free admission to Family Day clash with Okotoks Oilers for everyone 17 and under

The Brooks Bandits are giving tickets away to young fans attending its Family Day game against the Okotoks Oilers.

Fans 17 and under all get in free to Monday’s game.

Included in that is the chance to skate with the Bandits after the game.

SPREAD THE WORD!



The Bandits next home game is Monday, February 19th for Family Day at the CRA!



FREE admission for fans age 17 and under, PLUS Skate with the Bandits after the game!



4:00 pm vs Okotoks!



Presented by Brooks Early Learning Academy! pic.twitter.com/ccANY0DPGf — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) February 15, 2024

The Bandits are coming off a 9-2 victory over the Oilers Tuesday afternoon in Okotoks.

Brooks also announced the signing of Shattuck-St. Mary’s forward Shaun Rios for the 2024-25 season Wednesday.

Rios, in his third season at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, has 62 points in 46 games.

“I chose Brooks because I want to be part of an organization that greatly invests in their player development and wants to win as much as I do,” Rios said, in a media release.

“I’m excited to wear the Bandits uniform and look forward to playing in front of passionate fans, competing at higher levels, and being part of a team that’s stronger together.”

NEW RECRUIT



The Brooks Bandits are excited to announce the signing of Shattuck-St. Mary's forward Shaun Rios for the 2024-25 season!



Welcome to Brooks, Shaun and family!



RELEASE: https://t.co/KYp5b6fKLs@SSM_Athletics pic.twitter.com/6HiuxnQYlL — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) February 14, 2024

Bandits head coach Ryan Papaioannou said the team was excited to have Rios come on board.

“Shaun is a player we have seen countless times in the last 24 months," Papaioannou said. “He possesses a tremendous stick and will continue to score at the junior level.

“Shaun’s coming from a storied program at Shattuck,” he added, “and we’re all well aware of the coaching and competition he’s received. We’re looking forward to seeing Shaun in a Bandits jersey next season.”

Puck drop for Monday’s Family Day game is 4 p.m.