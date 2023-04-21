Bandits stay in the moment as AJHL finals set to kick off Friday

All that stands between the Brooks Bandits three-peating as AJHL champions are the Spruce Gove Saints.

The two teams finished first in their respective divisions by comfortable margins this year.

The Bandits and Saints met twice this year, splitting the season's series.

This will also be the third straight year the Bandits and Saints have faced off in the league finals.

While they have eyes on a national championship, the Bandits know they need to win the AJHL championship first.

"You can't win a national championship if you don't win your league," said Bandits assistant coach Nick Prkusic. "The only focus now is the Spruce Grove Saints, (and) winning another league title.

"(We've) just got to take it one game at a time, so really (we're) just focused on Game 1 and going from there."

Game 1 and 2 of the finals are tonight and Saturday at Centennial Regional Arena in Brooks.

Puck drop for both is 7 p.m.