University of Calgary art show celebrates work of LGBTQ newcomers

Young LGBTQ newcomers to Canada are expressing themselves through art in a new exhibition at the University of Calgary.

“Voices in the Art” is the name of the show, which is on display at the Little Gallery.

LGBTQ immigrants, aged 14 to 24, have created a wide range of art including paintings, journal entries, poetry, clothing and scrapbooks.

A piece from "Voices in the Art" at the Little Gallery at the University of Calgary

Some are working artists, while others have no arts background at all.

The TIES Centre for Immigrant Research says the purpose is to give young people an outlet to share experiences and struggles.

“I think it’s important to do something like this because because it kind of provides a creative space to explore things, kind of beyond language,” said Gurleen Matharu, the project associate.

“I think some of these experiences can be difficult to talk about," Matharu added. "Some of the feedback we received from our participants was that this was the first time they had time to think about it and a space to explore some of their experiences.”

