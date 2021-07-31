CALGARY -- Wildfires in B.C. continue to impact conditions in Alberta, as Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Banff and Jasper National Parks as well as several other areas.

The agency issued the bulletin Saturday morning, stating that wildfire smoke is leading to poor air quality and reduced visibility at times throughout the affected regions.

"The poor air quality is the result of elevated values of fine particulate matter," it said in the online advisory. "Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

Environment Canada also said the conditions can have an impact on the health of residents and visitors.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits."

The agency says anyone at risk or in the care of anyone at risk should consider limiting their exposure to the smoky conditions.

Further information about the dangers of wildfire smoke and measures to protect yourself and your family can be found online.

So far, Calgary's air quality has not been significantly impacted by the smoky conditions. On it's website, Environment Canada rates the current conditions at 3, which is low risk, but they are expected to increase to 5, or moderate risk, throughout the day.

However, the city and many other regions of Alberta remain under a heat warning, which was issued Friday night.