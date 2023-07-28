Bassano, Alta. man charged in child porn investigation

A southern Alberta man faces criminal charges following an investigation by RCMP officers and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

On July 20, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Bassano, where they seized a number of devices, including a desktop computer.

Merle Gaffney, 66, of Bassano, has been charged with accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Following a judicial release hearing, Gaffney was released on conditions.

He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Brooks.