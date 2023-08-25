Beef's high cost: Butchers and buyers struggle with price of cattle cuts; ranchers struggle with ongoing drought conditions

The rising price of beef is impacting local butchers and small businesses in Alberta. The rising price of beef is impacting local butchers and small businesses in Alberta.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina