RCMP hopes that the public will help them identify and track down a woman wanted in connection with the theft of a number of credit cards during a break and enter earlier this year.

Officials say that in January, a group of suspects broke into a home in Beiseker and stole jewelry and credit cards from the home.

A short time later, those cards were used at a gas station and pharmacy in Airdrie by an unidentified woman.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to contact the Beiseker RCMP at (403)403-947-3496.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how).