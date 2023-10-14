Beltline Fridge opens its doors to Calgarians experiencing food insecurity

A new initiative that helps the hungry and brings awareness to food insecurity has opened in the Beltline.

The Beltline Fridge is a shared community pantry that offers publicly accessible food to those in need. Calgarians can take as needed -- and also donate -- any time of the day or night at 221 12th Ave SW.

"A community fridge is all about providing an accessible, non-policed access to food," volunteer Kristen Spak said. "Most of us (volunteers) either work or live in the Beltline and really love our community. So this is such a great way to give back."

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Beltline Fridge committee and the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association. It's run by area residents and volunteers.

"The Beltline is a super diverse neighbourhood and there's definitely food insecurity here," organizer Juliet Burgess said. "So we're really stoked to be able to offer this.

"People deserve to eat. It's a human right."

There is no policing of who can access the food or how much of it can be taken.

Calgarians -- residents first and foremost, but also grocery or restaurant workers -- who have enough to spare are encouraged to bring donations to the fridge. Volunteering will ensure the service can stay up and running.

FOOD BANK DEMAND AT RECORD LEVELS

The launch comes at a difficult time for so many in the community and city.

The Calgary Food Bank has seen demand rise to record levels as inflation -- and corporate greed -- jump to new heights.

"(In 2019), we would have been serving about 300 households a day," Melissa From said. "Then a year ago, we had 450 households a day coming to the food bank looking for supports and help with their grocery costs. This last week -- and frankly, for the last several months -- we have been serving over 700 households a day."

Everything from gas to home to grocery prices are up. From says it seems like there's no end in sight.

"We just had our busiest summer ever by a landslide, and frankly, it does make us a bit nervous to wonder 'what does that mean for the fall?'" she said.

For more information on how to help out those who need support, visit the Beltline Fridge on Instagram or the Calgary Food Bank website.