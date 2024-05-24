Calgary Stampeders' 200 Club aims to put more women in seats at McMahon Stadium

The Calgary Stampeders are hoping to turn around dropping attendance this season and it starts with some of their biggest fans – women.

The 200 Club aims to sign up 100 female ticket holders, each buying a pair of season tickets, by the regular-season home opener on June 7.

"It was always the women in my family that were the football fans," said Toni-Marie Ion-Brown, a long-time season-ticket holder who's helping lead the initiative.

The definition of a diehard fan, Ion-Brown says she and her family wore football jerseys to her mother's and grandmother's funerals.

"If I should pass, I'm wanting them to wear them at mine," Ion-Brown said.

She also points out that while the campaign is geared toward women, those who buy the season tickets are welcome to bring husbands, sons, brothers and any other men in their lives to Stampeders games.

200 Club ticket holders will sit near Ion-Brown in Section T, the "sunny side" of McMahon Stadium.