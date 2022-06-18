'Berm of failure': Memorial Drive flood mitigation receives mixed reviews from Calgarians

City of Calgary crews begin tearing down a berm built to protect citizens against potential flooding. City of Calgary crews begin tearing down a berm built to protect citizens against potential flooding.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina