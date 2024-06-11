Big bugs and AI on display at Calgary's Telus Spark this summer

Giant, interactive bugs and artificial intelligence are two of the newest additions to the Telus Spark’s summer programming list.

The science centre is launching its full slate of summer exhibits this month, with "Bugs and Bytes," a look at both the natural and digital worlds.

The "bugs" part of the exhibit, called 'Monster Insects,' kicks off on Thursday – while the "bytes" component, called 'AI: More than Human,' launched last week.

Monster Insects

Zack Anderson, director of science connections at the Telus Spark, says Monster Insects is a way to celebrate "the tiny world underneath us."

"We so often forget about them or don’t think about them, so [this exhibit] gives us an opportunity to see them, learn from them and celebrate them."

As part of the exhibit, the outdoor area at the science centre, called the Brainasium Outdoor Park, will host giant insect statues throughout the summer.

"And if you want to look at real live insects up close and personal, you can look through our microscopes and see all the different parts that make these insects so fascinating to us," said Maddie Bemrose, manager of live science connections at the Telus Spark.

Monster Insects runs from June 13 to Sept. 5.

AI: More than Human

Inside the museum, AI takes centre stage with More Than Human, which runs until Sept. 8.

"It’s celebrating the history and future of AI," Anderson said.

"How it can help us, but also why we have to be careful with it."

To learn more about the new science centre additions, or to buy tickets, head to the Telus Spark website.