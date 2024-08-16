Big opportunity for small businesspeople at Bridgeland toy shop

They are small businesspeople but they're getting a big opportunity to make some sales.

Cherry Tree Lane, a toy shop in the Calgary community of Bridgeland, is holding its Summer Mini-Makers Market.

Young creators aged five to 15 years old have their handmade goods on display in the store.

The artwork includes paintings, crochet pieces, jewelry, tie-dyed goods and plants.

The store handles all the transactions and the young merchants get 100 per cent of the sales.

"Oh, it's huge, it's huge. They're the next generation and we just want to foster that and give them an opportunity to share things," said Erin Woodward, Cherry Tree Lane toy shop manager.

The Summer Mini-Makers Market continues Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cherry Tree Lane on 1 Avenue N.E.