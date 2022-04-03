Big turnout for Calgary church's perogy fundraiser for Ukraine

Dozens of people lined up for some delicious homemade perogies outside a Calgary church Saturday, all in support of humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church organized the event, which involved volunteers making perogies and cabbage rolls by hand. A variety of other handcrafted good were also available.

Officials say the support from the Calgary community was outstanding.

"It was really heartwarming, the amount of support that we got from the community and the amount of people who we've never met before that have come," said Christine Moussienko, chair of the Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church council.

Volunteers say they came out because the situation in Ukraine "is so sad" and they wanted to do something to help.

"It is just devastating, so anything possible that we can do, we do it," said Chris Roy, who helped pinch perogies for the event.

While the in-person portion of the fundraiser was only on Saturday, Calgarians can still help out with the cause by going online.