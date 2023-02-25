Blazers topple Hurricanes 6-2 in Friday night clash at Enmax Centre

With their hometown arena full of curlers competing in the Scotties tournament, the Kamloops Blazers turned into real road warriors Friday night, defeating the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-2 at Enmax Centre.

It was the Hurricanes' third loss in a row. Kamloops has won 11 straight.

Tyson Zimmer and Blake Swetlikoff gave Lethbridge a 2-1 lead late in the second period, but it was all downhill for the Hurricanes after that.

Fraser Minten scored his 26th goal of the season to tie it before the end of the second period.

In the third, Olen Zellweger and Kyle Masters gave the Blazers a 4-2 lead, and when the Hurricanes pulled their goalie with just under five minutes to go, Caeden Bankier and Ashton Ferster added singles to make it 6-2.

The Blazers outshot the Hurricanes 48-30.

The three stars were Logan Stankoven, Blake Swetlikoff and Olen Zellwegger.

Next up for the Hurricanes: Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Calgary Hitmen at the Saddledome.