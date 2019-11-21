CALGARY — Think of it as the ultimate cure for cabin fever in Calgary.

The 2020 lineup for Calgary Folk Music Festival’s Block Heater was announced Thursday, featuring 38 homegrown and international acts, along with a film and panel discussion.

Now in its fifth year, the festival goes Feb. 20 to 22, 2020, with stages at Festival Hall, Studio Bell, the King Eddy, Central Public Library, the Ironwood and Gorilla Whale.

Some of the artists slated to take the stage include 36?, Amelie Patterson, Hannah Georgas, DJ Kid Koala, Justin Rutledge, Del Barber, AfrotroniX, Amy Nelson, Bella White, Folklife, Jess Knightsand and Jom Comyn.

Artistic director Kerry Clarke says the venues were chosen so festival-goers won't have far to walk between shows.

"They don't have to run around too much in the cold because in Inglewood, it's sort of a one-block radius, and with the National Music Centre and Central Library, they only have to go out the door and walk for half a block," she said.

"Otherwise, withing the buildings of Studio Bell, it's a festival in a box, you can wander from stage to stage."

The full lineup can be found on the Calgary Folk Music Festival website.