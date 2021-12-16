Blowing snow advisory in place for Calgary as winter storm takes hold

Calgarians are in the midst of a deep freeze Thursday and Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings as a result.

The agency says Calgary is currently under a blowing snow advisory, which means there is expected to be very poor visibility due to snowy conditions and moderate winds.

"Northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h and falling snow will create poor visibility in blowing snow today," it wrote on its website Thursday afternoon. "The worst conditions are expected along the QE2 corridor and exposed areas west of the highway."

That means travel could be hazardous, so anyone on the road should be prepared for inclement conditions.

The weather is expected to improve later in the evening.

EXTREME COLD

Environment Canada also said an extreme cold warning is in place for a number of regions in Alberta, including as far south at Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.

Edmonton is also under the same warning.

The agency says frigid wind chills of between -40 and -45C are expected in some areas, with temperatures not coming back up until the weekend.

"Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant," the agency said. "If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."