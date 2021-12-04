Blowing snow and cold through the weekend
Light snow persists through Saturday night across much of southern and central Alberta, bringing generally 2-5 cm by mid-day Sunday.
Gusty winds developing overnight as well with northwesterly gusts reaching 50 or 60 km/h. These winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility on roads especially in areas east of Hwy 2 stretching into Saskatchewan as well as south of Red Deer across to southeastern Alberta.
Gusty conditions also bringing cold overnight wind chills near -20 for central and southern Alberta.
Daytime temperatures Sunday not expected to warm up by much, which means wind chills through much of the day remain near -20.
Here’s the five day:
Sunday:
- Chance of morning flurries, mostly cloudy after that, winds gusty at times
- Daytime high: -10 C, wind chill -19
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -15 C, wind chill -21
Monday:
- Chance of light snow in the morning, sunny afternoon
- Daytime high: -7 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, -12 C
Tuesday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -4 C
Wednesday:
- Clearing
- Daytime high: 2 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -6 C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Overnight: Chance of evening flurries, -12 C
