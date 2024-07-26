CALGARY
Calgary

    • Blue Line closed between City Hall and Marlborough for maintenance and repairs this weekend

    Part of the Blue Line, between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough Station, will be closed this weekend for routine maintenance. There will be three different shuttle bus routes instead. Part of the Blue Line, between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough Station, will be closed this weekend for routine maintenance. There will be three different shuttle bus routes instead.
    The Blue Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough stations this weekend.

    In its place, three different bus routes will offer service.

    Shuttle buses will run every 10 minutes from all stations. Express shuttles will offer direct service between City Hall/Bow Valley College and Marlborough stations only, with no stops in between. Those will also run every 10 minutes.

    To get to Zoo Station, catch a separate shuttle from Bridgeland/Memorial Station on 9th Street N.E. just south of McDougall Road N.E. (a block north of the station). Shuttles will run every 20 minutes.

    The city says it's doing preventative maintenance, which includes roof repairs at Barlow/Max Bell Station, glass repairs at the zoo, work on the Deerfoot Bridge, maintenance and inspections in the 36 Street Tunnel, other inspections and things as time allows.

    The regular CTrain route will re-open early Monday morning.

    On the Red Line, Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be reduced to single tracking this weekend. The southbound tracks will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and continuing until 6 p.m. Sunday.

    Trains will run in both directions on the northbound tracks.

