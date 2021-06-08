CALGARY -- Flow rates along the Bow River have decreased, meaning a boating advisory issued by the city on Friday has now been lifted.

But officials warn there is still reduced visibility due to turbidity and the water temperature remains cold.

Flow levels are monitored by several city departments and advisories are issued when they present increased challenges for river users. Melting snow and floating debris can create dangerous conditions for those on the river during the spring/summer runoff season.

"A lifted advisory does not remove the need for caution on the Bow River and all other waterways," the city said in a release.

"Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning, such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow.

"As always, Calgarians are reminded to use caution and be prepared for anything on the water. All watercraft users must wear lifejackets, ensure they have the required equipment for boating, and must avoid consuming alcohol and other intoxicants on Calgary's waterways."

More information on water safety can be found online, and the city has a River Flow Rates webpage.

Current flow rates can be found at rivers.alberta.ca.

Flood season in Calgary runs between May 15 and July 15.

Calgarians can check calgary.ca/floodinfo to better understand risks and find more information on how to be prepared for flood season.