Bottcher remains in contention at Brier after Friday night loss to Manitoba

Kevin Koe's Team Alberta was knocked out of contention at the Brier Friday afternoon, but the province still has hope thanks to Brendan Bottcher and his Wild Card #1 rink.

Bottcher defeated Northern Ontario in the afternoon draw, advancing to an evening contest against Manitoba's Matt Dunstone.

The score was tied 2-2 heading to the ninth end, when Bottcher drew to the button to take a 3-2 lead.

However, Dunstone has been dominant all week in London, and he delivered again, slipping the final rock between two guards to knock Bottcher's stone out. Manitoba scored three to win 5-3.

"Oh man, this team has been waiting for that moment all year," Dunstone said.

"We haven't really had a moment where we had a shot to win a game like that. Obviously a big moment."

Back at it today in London for the Page 3/4 game vs. Ontario!



11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET on @TSNCurling.#Brier2023 pic.twitter.com/jNp7HNu3XO — Team Bottcher Curling (@BottcherCurling) March 11, 2023

In Friday night's other game, Canada hammered Ontario 9-3.

Dunstone and Gushue earned byes to the seeding round after finishing first in their respective nine-team pools in round-robin play. They'll square off in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night while McEwen and Bottcher will meet in the Page 3-4 matchup earlier in the day.

The Page 1-2 winner goes directly to the final on Sunday night while the loser falls into the semifinal against the Page 3-4 winner.

The 3-4 loser - either McEwen or Bottcher - will be eliminated.

Alberta, led by Kevin Koe, in action Friday against Ontario at the Tim Horton Brier in London, Ontario (Photo: Twitter@TSNCurling)

CROSSOVER ELIMINATION COSTS KOE

The playoff format didn't help Koe's Alberta rink, which was one and done in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon.

Alberta led until Ontario skip Mike McEwen's final throw gave Ontario two to nip Alberta 9-8.

"That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time."

"Anything Kevin did, we matched and then back and forth, back and forth, the entire game," McEwen said. "That was a special playoff game.

"There's always great playoff games but that ranks up there as one of the most entertaining that I've ever been a part of."

Koe, who shot 79 per cent, scored pairs in the fifth and seventh ends. A ninth-end miss led to a force and McEwen took advantage with hammer coming home.

"We didn't play well," Koe said. "We let them hang around and they made us pay."

Late Friday night, Koe tweeted, "Although we didn't get the result we hoped for in the Brier playoffs, we're incredibly proud of what we accomplished this week and a 7-2 overall record.

"Thank you to our amazing fans, families, and sponsors for supporting us every step of the way!"

With files from The Canadian Press