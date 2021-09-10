Bow Valley College mandates vaccinations for students, employees

CALGARY -

Students and staff at Bow Valley College will soon be required to be fully vaccinated if they wish to attend in-person classes, officials said Friday.

The college, which has a campus in downtown Calgary, said the new vaccination requirement will go into effect on Oct. 22.

In a news release, Bow Valley College said the decision was made after careful consideration of overwhelming feedback and scientific evidence that strongly supports the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We have decided that vaccinations are essential in keeping our college community safe and healthy," the release stated.

The requirement means students and staff need to have two doses of a Health Canada approved vaccination, with the second dose administered at least two weeks before Oct. 22.

They will also need to upload proof of their vaccination via an online tool.

Exemptions to the mandatory vaccination rule will be made for medical reasons or other protected grounds under the Alberta Human Rights Act.

Currently, masks are required for students and staff.

All of the college's campuses are closed to the general public until further notice.