For decades, visitors to Drumheller have encountered modeled depictions of dinosaurs scattered through the town but exposure to the elements is taking a toll on the prehistoric portrayals.

The town’s Chamber of Commerce and the DinoArts Association are helping the statues avoid extinction by hiring iconic fossil reconstruction effort Frank Hadfield to repair or replace the landmarks.

Hadfield specializes in museum-quality dinosaur recreations and his work is displayed at locations around the globe. He says it’s important that the town’s statues are around for years to come.

“DinoArts has done so much for the community and it’s really grown into a valuable part of the Drumheller experience when visitors come here,” said Hadfield. “Anything we can do to help, all the better.”

Construction on three new statues is set to begin in early 2019. The models are scheduled to be unveiled in the spring of 2019 after they are painted by volunteers.

