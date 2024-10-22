Bright weather, little warmth, but the weekend's looking milder

A lot of bright weather for the rest of this work week, but not a whole lot of warmth.

Here is a look at Wednesday:

Our daytime highs for the work week will remain in the single digits.

With our overnight lows dipping below freezing on Thursday and Friday night, that means cold mornings Friday and Saturday.

But gusty winds will kick up out of the west for the weekend and that will get us back into the teens – at least for a couple days.