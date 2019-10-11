

CALGARY – The leaves are turning and days are getting even shorter, but there is still plenty of time to enjoy some fun fall activities this weekend in Calgary.

Frights and fears at annual expo

You can start off your Halloween season right with a visit to the Halloween & Entertainment Expo, also known as HEX, at the BMO Centre all weekend. Brought to you by the creators of Screamfest, visitors will be able to enjoy a film festival of dozens of short and feature-length horror films, celebrity appearances, panels as well as an assortment of very scary thrill rides. Ticket information is available on HEX's website.

Enjoy a good meal at Fort Calgary

Fort Calgary will be hosting a special Thanksgiving brunch on Sunday. The meal features a buffet with a made-to-order omelette station, eggs, bacon, hash browns, pancakes and lots of other options. The brunch runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tickets, available on Fort Calgary's website, also include a complimentary admission for the day to the museum.

Heritage Park marks end of season with old-fashioned Thanksgiving

The final weekend of Heritage Park's regular season is this weekend, so it's the last chance for people to enjoy a walk through the historical village, rides on the midway and trips on the famous S.S. Moyie Paddlewheel boat. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving meal at the Wainwright Hotel between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. throughout the weekend. The cost is $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 11. The Selkirk Grille will also be serving a Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday for $42 per person and reservations are recommended. Regular admission rates to the park also apply.

New location for full-scale haunted house

New Horizon Mall in Balzac is the new spot for scares this Halloween as Haunted Calgary has transformed a level of the mall into a frightening exhibit that features over 20,000 feet of horror. The organization has put together three different attractions this year, including the Sanitorium, Cesspool and Deep Sleep Hotel. There is also a family-friendly attraction that's a perfect place for families. Ticket information is online and Haunted Calgary says a portion of their profits each year is donated to charity.

(Supplied/Haunted Calgary)

Changes to transit, parking and recreation centre schedules

Calgarians looking to get around the city over the Thanksgiving weekend should be aware of adjusted schedules for Calgary Transit. There will be Sunday service on October 14 and riders should be aware that the Blue Line between 69 Street and Sirocco stations will be closed on Saturday. Shuttle service will be available every ten minutes between the stations.

On-street parking will be free on Oct. 14 and holiday rates will be in place at select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades.

Free public skating will be available on Monday between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. at the following arenas:

Ernie Starr Arena (4808 14 Avenue S.E.)

Frank McCool Arena (1900 Lake Bonavista Drive S.E.)

Murray Copot Arena (6727 Centre Street N.W.)

Optimist and George Blunden Arenas (5020 26 Avenue S.W.)

Rose Kohn and Jimmy Condon Arenas (502 Heritage Drive S.W.)

Shouldice Arena (1515 Home Road N.W.)

Stu Hendry and Henry Viney Arenas (814 13 Avenue N.E.)

Stu Peppard Arena (5300 19th Street S.W.)

Those looking to break out the clubs, possibly for the last time, will be able to enjoy some deals on October 12 and 13. Children aged six to 17 can golf for free with a paid adult from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeview and McCall par 3 courses.

The following golf courses are scheduled to be open, weather permitting:

Confederation

Lakeview

Maple Ridge

McCall Lake

Shaganappi

All of the aquatic, recreation and fitness centres will be closed on October 14.