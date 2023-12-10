Broncos bounce back to topple Hurricanes 2-1 in Swift Current rematch

CALGARY
    The script got flipped Saturday night in Swift Current as the Broncos rode the home crowd to defeat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1.

    Lethbridge ran into a hot goalie in Matthew Kieper, who stopped six shots in the first period and seven in the second as Swift Current charged out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Luke Mistelbacher in the first and again in the second.

    Logan Wormald made it 2-1 a little more than four minutes into the third, but that was it for the Hurricane offence Saturday night.

    Connor Hvidston scored an empty-netter late to seal the victory for the Broncos.

    The Swift Current victory avenged a 5-3 defeat the team suffered Friday night in Lethbridge.

    Kieper stopped 20 shots for the Broncos and was named the game's second star. Mistelbacher, with two goals, was named the game's first star, while Wormald was third star.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday night contest against the Medicine Hat Tigers at Enmax Centre in Lethbridge.

