Brooks man hit and killed by vehicle, RCMP investigate

RCMP officers in Brooks, Alta. are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The collision happened on Highway 539 east of Range Road 165 just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police say an eastbound vehicle hit a 24-year-old man from Brooks.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535 or to report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.