CALGARY
Calgary

    • Brooks RCMP looking for missing mother and daughter

    No one has heard from 22-year-old Letisha Kishayinew, also known as Peach, and two-year-old Kehlani since Sunday afternoon. No one has heard from 22-year-old Letisha Kishayinew, also known as Peach, and two-year-old Kehlani since Sunday afternoon.
    Share

    Mounties out of Brooks, Alta., need your help in their search for a missing mother and daughter.

    No one has heard from 22-year-old Letisha Kishayinew, also known as Peach, and two-year-old Kehlani since Sunday afternoon.

    Letisha is described as 5'5" and 150 pounds with a medium complexion and red hair.

    She was last seen wearing a red sweater and grey sweatpants.

    Kehlani is described as about 25 pounds with a medium complexion.

    She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink shorts.

    Anyone who knows where Letisha and Kehlani might be is asked to call the Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News