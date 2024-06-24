Brooks RCMP looking for missing mother and daughter

Mounties out of Brooks, Alta., need your help in their search for a missing mother and daughter.

No one has heard from 22-year-old Letisha Kishayinew, also known as Peach, and two-year-old Kehlani since Sunday afternoon.

Letisha is described as 5'5" and 150 pounds with a medium complexion and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater and grey sweatpants.

Kehlani is described as about 25 pounds with a medium complexion.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink shorts.

Anyone who knows where Letisha and Kehlani might be is asked to call the Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.