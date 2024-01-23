CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bruce Covernton, former Calgary Stampeder and Grey Cup champion, dead at 57

    Bruce Covernton, former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman, poses with the Grey Cup. (Source: Calgary Stampeders) Bruce Covernton, former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman, poses with the Grey Cup. (Source: Calgary Stampeders)
    Bruce Covernton, a former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion, has died.

    The lineman, lovingly nicknamed “Tuna,” played for the Stampeders between 1992 and 1998, after being drafted first overall in the 1992 CFL Draft.

    In his rookie season, Covernton started all 18 games for the Stamps helping them to a Grey Cup championship.

    He celebrated another title in Calgary in 1998 – his last season with the Stampeders before retiring from the CFL.

    Originally hailing from Morris, Man., Covernton made Calgary his permanent home after he retired.

    Following his playing career, he remained involved with the sport, coaching minor football in the city. He also owned and operated a staffing agency.

    Bruce Covernton speaks with CTV News Calgary in May 2016.

    He died at home in Calgary at the age of 57.

