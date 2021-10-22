Building cloud over Calgary today, rain tonight

CALGARY -

Some quick jots about Friday out of the gate: whatever you wore out and about yesterday is effectively good to go again today. Conditions are slated to be similar, with a high temperature that may again exceed expectations; weak northwesterly wind yesterday defied model expectations by a couple of degrees! Some forecast models had Calgary cut to just 12 C, and we finished off at 16.1 C.

Today isn’t quite as punchy, but a rise to 15 C with a 40 km/h bluster from the southeast isn't out of the question.

Now, let's discuss Saturday!

The graphic below is one of several vertical soundings for our area that have all come to a relative agreement. See that one highlighted element in the chart to the bottom-left? That’s Precipitable Water. What's above us that could make it to the surface here in Calgary? 0.65 inches works out to roughly 17 millimetres. That doesn't mean 17 mm of rain is coming in this moment – this is a fluid rain event. It'll move along. What it does mean is that precipitation of a reasonably strong magnitude exists. Over the course of the week, more and more forecast models have verified over 15 mm expected, most of which falls while we're sleeping. Even us morning folks.

We remain dropped in the large Pacific lows that are dominating the coastline, which will offer up fair weather by Monday as a merit of westerly flow aloft.

We'll update the Trick-or-Treat forecast early this afternoon. The previous entry was 2 C and partly cloudy.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Building cloud

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: showers begin, low 6 C

Saturday:

Rain showers, then mainly cloudy past noon

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, 3 C

Our pics of the day today:

First, Graeme flew into Calgary and took this:

Aerial view of Calgary courtesy viewer Graeme.

Second, Bob was out in Canmore and saw these cirrus wisps off the Rockies!

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!