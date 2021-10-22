Building cloud over Calgary today, rain tonight
Some quick jots about Friday out of the gate: whatever you wore out and about yesterday is effectively good to go again today. Conditions are slated to be similar, with a high temperature that may again exceed expectations; weak northwesterly wind yesterday defied model expectations by a couple of degrees! Some forecast models had Calgary cut to just 12 C, and we finished off at 16.1 C.
Today isn’t quite as punchy, but a rise to 15 C with a 40 km/h bluster from the southeast isn't out of the question.
Now, let's discuss Saturday!
The graphic below is one of several vertical soundings for our area that have all come to a relative agreement. See that one highlighted element in the chart to the bottom-left? That’s Precipitable Water. What's above us that could make it to the surface here in Calgary? 0.65 inches works out to roughly 17 millimetres. That doesn't mean 17 mm of rain is coming in this moment – this is a fluid rain event. It'll move along. What it does mean is that precipitation of a reasonably strong magnitude exists. Over the course of the week, more and more forecast models have verified over 15 mm expected, most of which falls while we're sleeping. Even us morning folks.
We remain dropped in the large Pacific lows that are dominating the coastline, which will offer up fair weather by Monday as a merit of westerly flow aloft.
We'll update the Trick-or-Treat forecast early this afternoon. The previous entry was 2 C and partly cloudy.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today:
- Building cloud
- Daytime high: 15 C
- Evening: showers begin, low 6 C
Saturday:
- Rain showers, then mainly cloudy past noon
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C
Sunday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C
Monday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 2 C
Tuesday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: mainly clear, 3 C
Our pics of the day today:
First, Graeme flew into Calgary and took this:
Aerial view of Calgary courtesy viewer Graeme.
Second, Bob was out in Canmore and saw these cirrus wisps off the Rockies!
You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Building cloud over Calgary today, rain tonight
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Authorities are investigating after confirming that a prop firearm discharged by actor Alec Baldwin, while producing and starring in a Western movie, killed the cinematographer and wounded the director.
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
Search resumes for potential unmarked graves outside former hospital that treated Indigenous patients
A search prompted by ground-penetrating radar is resuming again on land in Edmonton that houses a former hospital where Indigenous patients suffered abuse.
Canadian Blood Services eyes removing sexual orientation-based donation restrictions
Canadian Blood Services is working to update rules about who can donate and plans to submit a request to Health Canada later this year to abandon time-based requirements for gay and bisexual men.
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Skyrocketing propane prices could mean trouble for some Canadians this winter
Canadian propane prices are skyrocketing alongside natural gas due, in large part, to growing demand from overseas markets, a price surge analysts say will have a big impact on rural Canadians this winter.
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
5 things to know for Friday, October 22, 2021
The search resumes for unmarked graves, Canada quietly updates travel advisories, and new pandemic benefits are on the way. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 770 COVID-19 cases, gradual return of surgeries and procedures begins
Alberta reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as pressure on the health care system starts to ease.
-
McDavid scores 200th goal in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes
Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
-
Albertans can't yet use Canada's vaccine passport system for international travel
Alberta’s current proof of vaccination system does not yet meet the national standards announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, but is expected to before the holiday season.
Vancouver
-
As rolling average increases, B.C. officials announce hundreds more cases of COVID-19
The day after both case-count and death-rate averages rose in B.C., the province's health ministry announced hundreds more cases of COVID-19.
-
Injunction against Fraser Valley restaurant a message to others not checking vaccine passports
A B.C. supreme court judge has granted the province’s request for a permanent injunction against Rolly's Restaurant in Hope, which remained open and continued to serve customers despite having its business and liquor licences suspended on Oct. 7, for not checking vaccine passports.
-
'We haven't settled on a fee,' says B.C. premier as backlash against charging for information grows
B.C. Premier John Horgan seems to be backing away from a steep $25 fee proposed for Freedom of Information requests, while doubling down on controversial legislative changes that would make charging for disclosure possible.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as hundreds of coronavirus cases remain active in the region.
-
Emergency dispatchers brace for first big storm of the season on Vancouver Island
An expected 'cyclone bomb' has emergency responders bracing for an increase in activity as the storm moves onto Vancouver Island Thursday and into the weekend.
-
Campbell River, B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10K for orca encounter
A whale-watching guide on Vancouver Island has been fined thousands of dollars for getting too close to a pod of orcas.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 100; extends circuit-breaker for 7 days
Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began. The province also extended circuit breaker measures for seven days.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.
-
Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes
There is a big jump at the pumps in the Maritimes heading into the weekend.
Toronto
-
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
-
Oshawa woman charged in crash that killed 17-year-old high-school student
A 40-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged in a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old high school student in Toronto earlier this week.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Danforth diner stays devoted to decades-old philosophy of low prices, community-first
Jim Syrbos, co-owner of Square Boy, a decades-old diner on the Danforth, keeps his father’s community-first philosophy alive, even at the worst of times.
Ottawa
-
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
-
Riverside Drive westbound closed after driver strikes hydro pole
The westbound lanes of Riverside Drive remain closed after a driver struck a hydro pole overnight.
-
Shopify engages private firm to support search for executive reported missing in Ottawa
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
Kahnawake 'repulsed' by Quebec's response to Montreal Canadiens' land acknowledgement
An Indigenous land acknowledgement from the Montreal Canadiens last week sent shockwaves through Quebec, with bipartisan backlash from politicians who called the Habs' statement false.
-
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge pharmacy vandalized for the second time in two weeks
For the second time in two weeks, the Cambridge Medical Pharmacy on King Street East has been vandalized.
-
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
-
St. Marys resident charged with murder of 25-day-old baby in 1985
A 62-year-old St. Marys resident has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a baby more than 35 years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Pedestrian 'seriously' injured in Sudbury crash: police
Sudbury police are investigating after an early morning motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the Flour Mill area.
-
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
-
Capacity limits for Ontario restaurants, gyms to end as soon as Monday: sources
Capacity limits on restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday, as the Ford government considers new measures for establishments that require proof of vaccination certificates, sources say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community left shaken following two-day manhunt for high-risk suspect
Following a manhunt that spanned two days, Manitoba RCMP arrested a suspect deemed a high risk to the general public.
-
Number of direct-care workers on unpaid leave continues to climb
The number of direct-care workers in the province who are on unpaid leave continues to grow.
-
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Authorities are investigating after confirming that a prop firearm discharged by actor Alec Baldwin, while producing and starring in a Western movie, killed the cinematographer and wounded the director.
Regina
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
-
Sask. confirms 3 more ICU patients will be sent to Ont.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that three additional ICU patients will be transferred to Ontario over the next three days, bringing the number of patients sent out of province to nine.
Saskatoon
-
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.