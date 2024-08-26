Building education: Calgary elementary students taught construction

While they are many years off from launching their own careers, a Calgary association is bringing the dream of working in the construction industry to elementary school students this year.

Starting this fall, the Calgary Construction Association is helping to launch a skilled trades component to classrooms.

The Honour The Work program consists of STEAMS – science, technology, engineering, art, math and skills – kits specifically created for students from Grades 1 to 6.

The packages are filled with hands-on activities as well as lesson plans, digital resources, building materials and diverse children's books designed to highlight the importance of skilled trades.

The program was first launched in Ontario and is now coming to Calgary as one of the largest direct industry investments in elementary school education to skilled trades.

Industry leaders hope the program can help build the workforce of the future, especially at a time when the construction sector is suffering from a labour shortage.

"The labour shortage is the challenge of our times, and we believe it's our responsibility to lead the charge in addressing this issue," said Bill Black, president and CEO of the Calgary Construction Association in a news release.

"By introducing students to the skilled trades early on, we are not only helping to secure the future of our industry but also providing young people with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in these rewarding careers."

The pilot program is also being supported by Procore Technologies, a leader in construction management software.

"Procore is deeply committed to advancing the construction industry through advocacy, education and technology," said Nolan Frazier, Canadian regional sales director at Procore.

"We're proud to support the Calgary Construction Association as it launches this important initiative to educate and attract the next generation workforce, setting up students and the industry for future success."

The curriculum will be available at 850 classrooms across the Calgary Board of Education and Calgary Catholic School District this school year.