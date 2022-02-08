Business owners await announcement on future of Alta.'s proof-of-vax program

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media while attending the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media while attending the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories